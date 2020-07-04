e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Kanpur incident a ‘well planned conspiracy’: UP DGP

Kanpur incident a ‘well planned conspiracy’: UP DGP

The DGP visited the encounter site in Bikru village and assured that the police will solve the matter soon and the accused will be brought to justice.

lucknow Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kanpur
A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.(PTI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthi on Friday said that the Kanpur encounter incident, in which eight police personnel were killed, was a well-planned conspiracy.

The DGP visited the encounter site in Bikru village and assured that the police will solve the matter soon and the accused will be brought to justice.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. The criminals fled after the attack on police personnel. It was a conspiracy. An earthmover machine was put there deliberately to stop their way and in the darkness, they were attacked. This incident would not have happened without a well-planned conspiracy,” the DGP said.

“Forensic team from Lucknow and the local forensic team have collected evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind this attack. Further investigations are underway,” he said.

The DGP added, “The SSP is supervising various teams and the STF teams are also working in this.”

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey’s house.

Earlier today, the Inspector General Kanpur said that two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur have been neutralised.

“During a combing operation following last night’s encounter, two police personnel were injured and two criminals have been neutralised,” Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur had told reporters.

“We have also recovered weapons that were used in firing at the police personnel at night. A search operation is currently underway to nab other accused. Villagers have been called for the identification of the two deceased criminals,” he had added.

