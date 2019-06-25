Keep away, Gomti unfit for a dip: UP Solid Waste Management Committee

The UP Solid Waste Management Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal has called on the people of the state to not take a dip in river Gomti or a morning walk on its banks because of the high level of pollution in the river. It has also recommended that district magistrates of all the 11 districts through which river Gomti passes should be directed to ensure that no one takes a dip in the highly polluted water.

The committee has recommended to the state government to give Rs 100 crore as compliance guarantee for the cleaning of the river.

The committee has also recommended fining all the municipal corporations and municipalities Rs 1 crore for polluting the river and slapping Rs 2 crore fine on Lucknow Municipal Corporation for the same. A fine of Rs 6.84 crore has been recommended against the UPPCB for its inaction and rs 3 crore against the Jal Nigam for not running its sewage treatment plant (STP) properly.

The committee has said that the pollution in the river is alarming. In the past, the high court ordered cleaning and revival of the. But no one followed these orders.

After thorough inspection of pollution in river Gomti, the committee, headed by justice DP Singh, along with officials of Central Pollution Control Board and UP Pollution Control Board prepared a report which would be sent to the National Green Tribunal.

The committee found that the sewage of 33 big drains of Lucknow was falling in the river and slammed the UP chief secretary for setting aside its recommendations and directives for eradicating pollution in the river.

The committee has also said Gomti had not become pollution-free due to corruption and political intervention.

Lucknow produces 2.46 lakh litres sewage per day out of which only 1.44 lakh litres per day is treated, while 1.2 lakh litres untreated sewage per day is discharged directly into river Gomti. This is hazardous for 34.75 lakh population of Lucknow.

The committee collected samples of water from Gomti from various places in which the level of oxygen was reported at zero.

Consequently, the committee has recommended that DMs of all the 11 districts through which the Gomti flows must be directed to stop people from taking a dip in the river due to increased pollution.

All the nullahs eliminating in Gomti must be diverted to the STP, it said.

The committee has recommended there should be no construction around 150 metres on the side of the river.

All the DMs of the cities along the river must be directed to prepare bio remediation project in two months, it has said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:28 IST