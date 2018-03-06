KGMU Dental Wing feat: Record 163 root canal treatment in one sitting

The dental wing of King George’s medical university has claimed to have set a unique world record by conducting root canal treatment of 163 patients in a day, at a single centre and in one sitting on Monday, that too painlessly.

“Such a record has never been attempted anywhere in the world,” said Prof AK Tikku, head of the Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics Department where the record was made to mark the start of the National Cons-Endo Week.

He said that the aim of the attempt was to give the message that root canal treatment (RCT) – done to save the infected tooth– was painless and could be done in one sitting. “This is because new treatment methods have been introduced that do not require multiple sittings. So the patient can come and get the treatment finished on the same day,” said Prof Tikku.

In all, 12 senior residents and 8 faculty members started the root canal treatment at 9 am and got all formalities, such as filling of consent forms, completed. The x-rays were done and the number of technicians was increased to get quick reports. One root canal treatment took between 30 and 45 minutes. All RCTs were free of charge.

Prof AP Tikku said that this endeavour was made to reconfirm the position of the department and medical university as the leading centre for root canal treatment in the country and also convey to the patients that contrary to the general belief, RCT was now a painless procedure and could be completed in a day.

“We will try to break our own record next year during the same week,” he said.