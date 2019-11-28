Kiran Bedi lauds UP Police for ensuring peace after Ayodhya verdict

lucknow

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:32 IST

Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ensuring peace in the state following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

“I was closely monitoring the Ayodhya development with quite a sense of nervousness but the Uttar Pradesh Police managed to ensure that the situation remained under control post the verdict. This has done the country proud,” said Bedi, who addressed the opening session of the 47th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) in Lucknow.

On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.77 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

In the run-up to the decision, the state police put in place watertight security arrangements, held innumerable peace meetings across and even used satellite surveillance to keep a watch on movements in and near Ayodhya.

Bedi, who is India’s first woman IPS officer, also praised the state police for the security arrangements at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela which began on January 15 and concluded on March 4 this year.

She also spoke about her experience as a young officer and her experiments with the police beat system. She emphasised on building a “positive relationship between the police and the people”.

Stating that her faith in the beat system will never be shaken, Bedi termed it as the “backbone of policing” and asked officers to “trust their staff”.

“The system of beat policing puts the constable in the centre of activities. It decentralises the police work, thus making it more accountable and flexible,” Bedi said, urging that the system must be adopted and improved upon.

“I must suggest that DGP of Uttar Pradesh must have a direct video link with every police station of the state so that he can be a part of the beat briefing held every day at police stations,” she said.

Concluding her speech, Bedi said ‘nyay aur himmat’ (justice and courage) must be the motto of every police officer.

“No injustice will be done if you respect your uniform and deliver justice. Justice and courage will help you do good deeds,” she said.

On the occasion, she also released the 47th AIPSC Compendium which is a collection of 29 selected research papers covering the six themes of the conference.

She shared the stage with UP Director General of Police(DGP) Om Prakash Singh, additional chief secretary of UP Awanish Kumar Awasthi, director general (DG) BPRD(Bureau of Police Research and Development) VSK Kaumudi and additional director general ( Recruitment and Promotion Board) Renuka Mishra.

The gathering comprised largely police officials, both from UP and other states of the country.

This is the third time that the UP is hosting the AIPSC.

Previously the 5th AIPSC was held in Nainital (in undivided UP) in 1964 and the 29th AIPSC was organised in Lucknow in 1997.

Welcoming the delegates, director general of police OP Singh said, “The Uttar Pradesh Police has developed into a professional force over the years. Our emergency helpline service, especially 112, has been recognised across the world and we look forward to learn more from AIPSC to improve ourselves.”

“The home ministry and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) are organising the 47th AIPSC here,” the DGP said.

As part of the event, police officers, research scholars and others will present their papers during various sessions.

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to participate in the concluding session on Friday.