Kumbh a possible target of ISIS-like terror module, says official

A senior UP Anti Terror Squad (ATS) official suspected that there was a major possibility that Praygraj Kumbh, a gathering of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to be held in Prayagraj (Allahabad) from January 15 to March 4 next year, could have been the target of the ISIS-inspired terror module busted on Wednesday.

He said a UP ATS team led by superintendent of police VK Singh had been sent to Delhi to interrogate the arrested operatives to extract information about their possible targets.

He said the ATS was considering to strengthen security measures for the Kumbh.

“Thousands of police personnel, as well as multiple teams of ATS commandos, are already deployed for security of the Kumbh,” he added.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 15:52 IST