KV schools told to give pep talks to students

lucknow

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:32 IST

Principals of 1200 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools spread across the country have been asked to reach out to their students, via email or dedicated portal, and cater to their mental well-beings by providing counselling to them not only during but even after COVID-19 outbreak period.

In a letter dated April 6, officiating joint commissioner (academics) KVS, Priya Thakur has pointed out that the current scenario may pose various challenges to students which have to be addressed and attended to and hence it is suggested that respective schools follow several measures to attend to this problem.

The KVs have been asked to start their online session with pep talks to boost the morale of the students. The session may end with inspirational songs like ‘Hum Honge kamyaab or Yeh waqt naa thehra hai, yeh waqt naa thehere gaa’.

The KVS has asked deputy commissioners of all 25 regions to instruct principals of schools under their jurisdiction to create an e-mail ID, specially dedicated to guiding and counselling, where students can send in their problems and apprehensions.

Each school has been asked to entrust the responsibility of counselling the students to two or three teachers, possessing good counselling skills.

The teachers who have undergone the guidance and counselling course from NCERT (National Council of Education and Research Training) may also be roped in for the assignment, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

The schools have been told that assistance of trained counsellors may also be taken, if required.

“Taking prompt action, we have created an ID (kviiitcounselling@gmail.com) for the students and the counsellor of the school, Shubhita Shukla and the librarian Madhuri Rawat would be helping the students”, said principal of KV, IIIT Jhalwa, Vijejesh Pandey.