Home / Lucknow / Labourer dies while walking to Ambedkar Nagar from Ghaziabad

A 26-year-old migrant labourer travelling to his village in Ambedkar Nagar from Ghaziabad was found dead alongside Expressway in Etmadpur area of Agra district on Sunday. The post mortem report confirmed that the deceased died of tuberculosis.

lucknow Updated: May 05, 2020 00:28 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
Sandeep was working as a labourer in Ghaziabad and was going to his home at Ambedkar Nagar.(Representative image)
         

A 26-year-old migrant labourer travelling to his village in Ambedkar Nagar from Ghaziabad was found dead alongside Expressway in Etmadpur area of Agra district on Sunday. The post mortem report confirmed that the deceased died of tuberculosis, police said.

“A body was found lying alongside the Expressway and blood marks were also found indicating that he vomited blood before he died. We also found a mobile with him that helped us in contacting his known people,” stated Vimal Kumar, the in-charge of Chalesar police outpost in Etmadpur area of Agra district.

“We managed to call back at the last dialed number which belonged to a tea seller in Palwal who confirmed that the deceased had rested in his shop on 1 May. The deceased had stayed in Palwal for a night then boarded a vehicle which left him at Mathura from where he was walking along the expressway,” said Vimal Kumar.

“We called his brother Dileep Singh in Delhi who identified the deceased as Sandeep Singh (26). He was working as a labourer in Ghaziabad and was going to his home at Ambedkar Nagar,” informed Kumar.

The deceased had told the tea seller in Palwal that he was patient of tuberculosis and had complaint of blood vomiting. Brother of the deceased reached Agra and undertook the cremation in Agra only.

