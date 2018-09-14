LDA yet to issue completion certificate to over 31k buildings

There are over 31,000 commercial buildings across the city that have not been issued completion certificate by the Lucknow Development Authority.

According to LDA officials, there are around 31,388 buildings that are yet to receive completion certificate and till July this year, the development authority issued completion certificate to only 70 buildings.

Why completion certificate To check that the building has been constructed according to approved map. No extra floor has come up in the building

In case of outbreak of fire, there is emergency escape route

After a fire at a Charbagh hotel in Lucknow on June 19 in which six people died, the state government has also made building completion certificate compulsory.

However, now the LDA needs to expedite the task as the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has made completion certificate compulsory after it came into force in 2016.

“We have started the exercise to issue completion certificates to buildings after enquiring whether they have come up according to approved map or not,” said MP Singh, secretary, LDA.

It may be pointed out that it is mandatory for the development authority to issue a completion certificate to a building after a project is complete. This certificate is issued after the LDA makes sure that the building has been constructed after fulfilling all norms. According to building bylaws, it is mandatory for the development authority to issue completion certificate to commercial complexes coming up on 300 square metres plot.

Besides, the LDA will also issue completion certificate to its own projects.

The development authority also executes projects- residential colonies and commercial complexes.

After former chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Rajive Kumar, took over the charge of chairman, UPRERA, the LDA has started cracking whip on builders defying norms.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 12:54 IST