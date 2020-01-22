LLB student, Class 8 girl commit suicide in separate incidents in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:30 IST

In two separate incidents in the state capital, a 24-year-old LLB student and a girl studying in Class 8 reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday.

Police said the LLB student hanged himself from the ceiling of his rented room in Chinhat area of the city.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, a resident of Ghazipur district, the youth did not respond to his phone call on Tuesday. He said that when he got no news about his son, he rushed to Lucknow.

“When the father reached the youth’s room, he found him hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan. The youth had used a stole. His father told us that he was under treatment for some psychiatric ailment. We are taking necessary action in the case,” said Ram Kishor Kaushik, sub-inspector, Chinhat.

In another incident in Tikaitganj area, a 12-year-old girl hanged herself from the ceiling of her room after allegedly being scolded by her mother.

According to the police complaint, the victim was playing with her brother and they started quarrelling over some issue. Police said the mother intervened and scolded the girl.

“The girl was a Class 8 student in a private school of the city. Her family said she was in her room for a long time after the quarrel. When her father returned home, he asked for her and then went to check her room where he found her hanging,” said a police official.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and they were probing the case.