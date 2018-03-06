LMC aims to catapult Lucknow among top 10 cleanest cities

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation ( LMC) is bent upon improving the city’s poor ranking of 269 in the country’s sanitation index in 2017.

Encouraging cities to improve urban sanitation In a bid to scale up the coverage of the ranking exercise and encourage towns and cities to actively implement mission initiatives in a timely and innovative manner, ministry of urban development (MoUD) now proposes to conduct its third survey to rank all 4041 cities under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

The objective of the survey is to encourage large scale citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities a better place to live in. Additionally, the survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens, towards creating cleaner cities.

To note, a team of central observers is expected to arrive here on Tuesday to rate the state capital on the Sanitation Index. The team will visit various areas to monitor the state of sanitation in the city.

Municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh told HT, “ Lucknow is certainly going to improve its ranking and gatecrash into the top 10 cleanest cities of India as the LMC has ensured construction of toilets in 5,600 houses which were without toilets last year. Construction of 3,500 more toilets in houses is under way while the corporation has constructed 60 public toilets in various corners of city. Besides, the landfill site plant is working properly and the waste management system has been streamlined.”

Last year, the sanitation rankings were affected because around 20,000 houses did not have toilets. The main markets and other places too lacked this facility, which went against the city when the rankings were finalized.

Another major reason for poor ranking was that LMC was not conducting door to door garbage collection and landfill site was not operating with full potential.

However, municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh said, “ Today, all the houses are covered under door to door collection of waste, while landfill site is fully operational and waste is treated in the most scientific way. Besides that, garbage is lifted from all areas in the most scientific way.”

Additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava said, “We will surely remain among the top 10 cleanest cities of the country. Last year when our rank was a poor 269, we started planning to improve our rankings and worked on our weak areas where we lost most of the points. Today we have improved them considerably. During the investors’ summit, everyone admitted that Lucknow was clean. Even the foreign delegates appreciated the cleanliness of Lucknow.”

Since citizen participation is a very crucial component of sanitation, the LMC has roped in resident welfare societies, traders bodies and NGOs for the cleanliness mission.

The municipal corporation has also used social media and other traditional media channels for garnering public participation.