Lockdown 4.0: UP issues fresh guidelines, allows shops to open with riders

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed resumption of some activities with restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown which began on Monday but extended curbs on certain other activities for two more weeks till May 31. However, no relaxation was given in the containment zones or hot spots.

lucknow Updated: May 19, 2020 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government adopted a majority of the guidelines issued by union ministry of home affairs on Sunday.
The Uttar Pradesh government adopted a majority of the guidelines issued by union ministry of home affairs on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
         

The activities that will be permitted, except those specifically prohibited, include industrial activities outside containment zones, opening of shops and markets on separate days with social distancing. Vegetable mandis will open at fixed hours, chief secretary RK Tiwari said in a press statement. Restaurants will be allowed home delivery. Sweet shops will be permitted to sell the edible items, but there will be no seating arrangements for customers. Marriage halls, nursing homes, printing press and dry cleaners will be allowed to open with restrictions.

After a marathon meeting with cabinet ministers and ministers of state (independent charge), chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave his approval to the fresh guidelines for lockdown four.

The state government adopted a majority of the guidelines issued by union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Sunday, a state government officer said.

In the press statement, the chief secretary also said there will be a complete ban on the domestic and international travel of passengers, metro rail services, educational institutions, hospitality services, all cinema halls and shopping malls. Ban on social, political, cultural and religious programmes will continue. All religious places of worship will be closed and there will be prohibition on religious congregations, he said.

Inter-state as well as intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will remain restricted. A separate order for operation of passenger vehicles will be issued later. The movement of persons will be according to the standard operating procedure.

The states government will categorise red, orange and green zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by the ministry of health. Inside these zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration. In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed.

