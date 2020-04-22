Lockdown brings ‘cleanest air of century’ to Uttar Pradesh

lucknow

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:43 IST

With negligible vehicular movement, most industries closed and construction work largely halted due to the lockdown, the state is experiencing the cleanest air of this century, according to an environmentalist.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lucknow and other major cities of the state in April hovered around 100, according to data available with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This level is considered satisfactory with minimal adverse impact on human health, according to CPCB norms.

On Tuesday, AQI of Lucknow was recorded at 78, which falls in the moderate category, CPCB data indicated.

“The current AQI is many times better compared to the AQI of 300 and 400 which the city records in usual months. Even in March, the average AQI of Lucknow was around 320, which is categorised as very poor air,” said senior environmentalist Pramod Kamble.

“We are experiencing the phase with the best air quality of the century,” he added.

The impact of improved AQI is reflected in the improved visibility of the city’s skyline. One can now see high-rise complexes in Gomti Nagar Extension and Aliganj from Hazratganj. The iconic Hussainabad Clock Tower in Old Lucknow is also visible from almost five kilometres away.

“The air outside feels light and clean. Breathing the clean air makes one more lively,” said Dharampal Singh, a retired armyman who goes for a morning walk while following proper precautions of social distancing.

Alfred Lawrence, a city-based environmentalist and faculty at Isabella Thoburn College, Lucknow, said the lockdown was a ‘blessing for Mother Earth and also for us.’

“The spread of the virus is also affected by air quality according to studies which show that the spread of virus is less in areas with clean air,” Lawrence said.

The improvement in air quality is directly linked to reduction in human activities. The lockdown was put into effect from March 25 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. It was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lockdown has stopped vehicular movement and most construction work, two major contributors of air pollution in Lucknow.

According to the annual report by the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), there are 21,94,261 vehicles in Lucknow, a fraction of which plies on the roads during the lockdown.

The demand for fuel has also dipped. Lucknow Petrol Dealers’ Association president Ranjit Singh Gaur said, “The sale of petrol is less than 25% of the average these days..Before March 21, the consumption of petrol in Lucknow was around 3.5 lakh litres daily , while 2 lakh litres of diesel used to be sold. Nowadays, the sale of petrol is around 80,000 to 90,000 litres per day while ,sale of diesel is reduced to between 20,000 and 25000 litres per day. There are around 140 petrol pumps in Lucknow district.”

Experts say AQI will improve further in the coming days, providing relief to people with respiratory problems, the elderly and children.

Besides air, the pollution level in rivers like the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Gomti has also dropped, because the rivers are getting very little industrial waste discharge as compared to the usual days.