e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Lucknow / LU paper leak: Varsity cancels four exams on internal committee’s recommendation

LU paper leak: Varsity cancels four exams on internal committee’s recommendation

lucknow Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the police investigation into the alleged law exam paper leak at the Lucknow University was in progress, the varsity’s decision to finally cancel four papers -- on the recommendation of its internal committee -- suggested that the integrity of the examination process had been compromised, said members of the LU fraternity on Sunday.

To recall, soon after allegations of paper leak surfaced, LU decided to cancel all examinations of the law department. However, after students protested against this decision, the varsity said it would wait for the report of the internal committee (IC) before deciding how many papers needed to be cancelled.

On Friday, after receiving the IC’s report, the university administration announced that four papers of LLB third semester exams were to be deemed cancelled and would be held afresh according to a new schedule.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting called by the exam department, a day after the IC submitted its report to vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai. Papers with exam codes 2620, 2621, 2622 and 2623 were cancelled, said officials.

“The committee matched the questions that were heard in the leaked audio clips with those that appeared in the question papers. It was found that several questions in the papers were discussed in the alleged phone conversations between two professors and a law student. After this, the committee made the recommendation to cancel these four exams,” said a university official on condition of anonymity.

To recall, a three-member committee, headed by executive council member and former professor SK Dwivedi was formed by the then V-C SK Shukla, following allegations of paper leak on December 11, 2019. Audio clips, reportedly of conversations between LLB third semester student Richa Mishra and two professors of the law department, had gone viral on the social media.

The IC was tasked with assessing if the question paper was leaked and recommend ways to prevent such incidents in future.

The university administration also lodged an FIR against Richa Mishra, assistant professor of law department Ashok Kumar and another unidentified person in the matter.

The special task force (STF) of police that was asked to look into the matter on the suggestion of chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to submit its report to the state government soon.

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News