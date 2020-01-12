LU to constitute committee for checking leakage of question paper

lucknow

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:07 IST

To preempt the possibility of question paper leak, University of Lucknow will formulate a comprehensive strategy by constituting an examination reform committee for it.

The committee has been asked to submit its report this month itself.

The mandate of the committee will be to propose suggestions as how to put a lid so that such incident does not recur, said vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai. .

“Human intervention will be reduced to bare possible level. Some of the technical universities and management institutions have done away with conventional pattern of question paper printing”, Prof Rai said.

“Questions are sent encrypted to the centres, which are password protected. Passwords are sent half an hour before the start of the examination on camera. We will have to adopt such techniques to make our examination full proof,” he added.

Talking about his examination reform plan, VC said, “We will try to create question paper pool by inviting questions from subject experts. This will restrict monopoly of a one single teacher. I will discuss all of these issues and a lot many other things with officials in days to come, so we can reform the examination system.”

In wake of recent incidents of question paper leak, state government had constituted a three-member committee on Saturday to suggest if “technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI)” could be used to prevent human errors that caused such irregularities.

The committee is headed by IIT-K deputy director Prof Manindra Agarwal, vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Prof Vinay Pathak, and vice-chancellor of Siddharth University Surendra Dubey. They will delve deep into issues of digital evaluation of answer sheets.

