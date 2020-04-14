Lucknow: 300 people in 52 houses of Naya Gaon to be screened for Covid-19

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:49 IST

As many as 300 people living in 52 houses in Naya Gaon (Paschim) area under the Qaiserbagh police station in Lucknow will be screened for Covid-19 over the next 24 hours, after the locality was sealed in wake of two brothers testing positive for coronavirus on Monday and Tuesday, said officials.

Twelve other localities of Lucknow were already sealed last week.

“We have listed out the details of the houses and close contacts of people who came in contact with the two brothers. The marking of the entire area has been done and the sanitisation process of lanes and houses started on Tuesday evening,” said a senior police official.

He said the entire locality, which had been sealed, included two lanes that cross each other within a periphery of around 125 metres.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Naveen Arora, along with his team, visited the locality to chalk out a plan to enforce complete lockdown. He asked officials to seal all entry and exit points so that no people could come out or go into the locality.

Police barriers had been set up at all entry and exit points of the locality while only sanitation staff, health workers and police personnel on duty were allowed there. An extensive sanitisation drive would be carried out over the next 2-3 days to completely disinfect the locality, he said, adding that the adjoining localities would also be sanitised.

Arora said the police and district administration were trying to ensure that families living in the sealed locality continue to get essentials.

One of the two brothers who tested positive had returned from a Gulf country on March 3 and had come in contact with many people, including around 65 medical and paramedical staff of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, said police. Cops said that he had also come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members.

Police investigation revealed that the Naya Gaon resident did not tell doctors about his foreign travel history. Though he was feeling sick for the last 11 days, he visited a local doctor instead of going to a hospital, they added.