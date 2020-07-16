e-paper
Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to not function on July 16, 17 due to Covid-19

Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to not function on July 16, 17 due to Covid-19

It said judicial as well as administrative section of the Lucknow bench will not function for the next two days. “There shall be no physical/e-filing of fresh cases on July 16-17,” the order read.

lucknow Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
“The rapid increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in the city has necessitated immediate adoption of measures to ensure proper sanitisation of the court campus,” the order added.
"The rapid increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in the city has necessitated immediate adoption of measures to ensure proper sanitisation of the court campus," the order added.(PTI file photo)
         

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court will be closed on Thursday and Friday for sanitisation work in view of a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases here, according to an official order.

It said judicial as well as administrative section of the Lucknow bench will not function for the next two days. “There shall be no physical/e-filing of fresh cases on July 16-17,” the order read.

“The rapid increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in the city has necessitated immediate adoption of measures to ensure proper sanitisation of the court campus,” it added.

