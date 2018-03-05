Lucknow: Bhaktikhera residents to be shifted for airport’s third terminal 

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has agreed to pay Rs 32 crore for the relocation of around 600 residents of Bhaktikhera village in Lucknow. The AAI would use the land of this village for the expansion of the airport runway and construction of the third terminal, said ADM administration, SP Gupta.

All these residents would be shifted to a stretch of land marked by the district administration at Rahimabad Bijnore. Earlier, the residents of Bhaktikhera had refused to shift elsewhere but later they agreed after negotiations by the district administration.

New terminal to handle 4000 passengers The new terminal would be in an area of approximately 1,15,000 sqm and would be centrally air conditioned.

The capacity of the terminal would be 4,000 peak hour passengers: 3,200 domestic and 800 international and it would cater to 6.35 million passengers per annum, indicating a traffic of 0.89 million international and 4.66 million domestic passengers by 2025-26.

The multi level airport building will be capable to handle advanced growth trends.

It will be well connected with flyovers and alternate roads along with an underground metro station.

The building would be completed within 4 years.

Principal secretary, civil aviation, SP Goyal has taken a keen interest in shifting of the villagers so that the airport expansion and new terminal project may not be delayed any more.

An amount of Rs 29 .39 crore would be given for the purchase of land while rest of the amount would be spent for construction of houses on that land for the relocation. With this, the major problem in setting up the third terminal and airport expansion has been removed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AAI has planned to construct a new integrated passenger terminal building at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow at an estimated cost of R 1230 crore.

The new terminal would be in an area of approximately 1,15,000 sqm and would be centrally air conditioned. The capacity of the terminal would be 4,000 peak hour passengers: 3,200 domestic and 800 international and it would cater to 6.35 million passengers per annum, indicating a traffic of 0.89 million international and 4.66 million domestic passengers by 2025-26. The building would be completed within 4 years.

Earlier, this proposal was passed in a meeting of Airport Users Consultative Committee (AUCC) held last year .

The upcoming terminal should be capable to handle the rising pace of air travellers in the state capital and nearby for at least the next 50 years. The official said that it would be good for Lucknow to have a new modular integrated terminal with state-of-the-art technology and world class facilities. This would give a push to business activities and tourism.

The multi level airport building will be capable to handle advanced growth trends. It will be well connected with flyovers and alternate roads along with an underground metro station.

According to OSD, Lucknow Airport, Sanjay Narain , “Passenger traffic at this airport has grown steadily during the past 5 years. The new terminal will be able to handle 4,000 passengers during peak hours and 6.35 million passengers per annum.”