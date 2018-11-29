Lucknow: Bio-bank planned at KGMU to study disease pattern among people

Aimed at studying the disease pattern among people of the region, a bio-bank has been planned at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“A bio-bank collects biological samples (blood, urine etc), records, and medical history and this is used to study progression of disease and therapeutics of complex disorders,” said Dr Neetu Singh, associate professor in the department of molecular biology, centre for advanced research at the KGMU.

Dr Singh, who is working to set up the bio-bank, said it aims to collect 1,60,000 samples and data. The diseases that will be studied include stroke, cancer, heart diseases, diabetes and dementia.

HOW THE SYSTEM WILL WORK

Dr Singh said prolonged follow-up of participants will allow identification of comparatively large number of individuals who develop wide range of disabling and life-threatening conditions.

“The bio-bank will allow different types of tests including genetic, proteomic, metabolomics, biochemical and haematological to understand why some people develop a particular disease, while others do not,” said Singh.

Once researchers understand the cause better, the drug development will also be specific, she added. The lab will store samples, data and analyse samples.

“The project proposal is complete and university authorities have agreed to the concept. We shall soon start collection once the equipment is procured,” she said.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 13:33 IST