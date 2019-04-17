Lucknow couple to exchange garlands at wedding with prosthetic arms

Saroj, a bride-to-be from Sultanpur who lost her left hand in an oil extraction machine mishap, will now be able to fulfil a unique desire of hers and her family -- putting the garland (jaimaal) around her groom’s neck on the wedding day. This issue, which had kept her marriage pending for a year, ceased to exist on Tuesday when she got fitted with a prosthetic hand.

A similar problem had bothered Ankit Kumar of Barabanki who lost his right arm in an accident. Like Saroj, his family too wanted him to be able to garland his bride-to-be.

Now, thanks to prosthetic limbs, both Saroj and Ankit will be tying the knot with their respective partners on April 23.

“Both came to us in April with the same problem -- of wanting to get an artificial hand / arm to be able to garland their partners at their weddings. The challenge was greater with the girl, as her hand had been severed from wrist down in a machine. Making a functional prosthesis in this case was a tall task,” said Arvind Nigam, workshop manager, department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (DPMR) at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

However, now, Saroj will be able to perform most of the everyday functions using her prosthetic limb -- holding a cup, kitchen chores including making rotis, lifting weight up to five kilos, and more. “The only drawback, if it can be called so, is that her artificial hand is half-an-inch longer than the natural one. This was necessary, as we wanted to add some features to make it functional,” said Nigam.

Meanwhile, Ankit, who wanted to work as an e-rickshaw driver to earn his living, would also be able to do so, said the expert.

The team that ensured that both Saroj and Ankit got functional limbs on time included Nigam and Shagun Singh, a senior staff member at the DPMR workshop. “While a silicon hand arm costs over Rs one lakh, the DPMR got it made for ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 for these patients. The colour of the artificial limbs also matches the skin tone of the patients,” said Nigam.

.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:06 IST