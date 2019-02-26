Lucknow Metro: ‘Last-mile connectivity will remain a problem’

It seems parking space was never given a thought when Metro stations were planned and hence last-mile connectivity will always remain a problem for passengers, opine commuters.

After the launch of commercial run, Metro users will have to rely on autos, buses and their own vehicles to reach the stations. But most of the 21 stations on the Amausi airport-Munshipulia route don’t have proper parking space for vehicles, they say.

In 2015, the LMRC and the district administration had chalked out a plan for feeder buses, which the corporation had termed as the “key to success”. But that plan never worked for the Metro.

It had also hired a consultant to prepare the plan, but its report was never implemented.

“The LMRC cannot provide parking at all the Metro stations. However, there is a plan for feeder bus and taxi services, which would be implemented soon after the launch of Metro services from airport to Munshipulia.”

Besides, e-rickshaw service -- ‘Metro Mitra’ – is being provided by a Pune-based company, Kinetic Green, at eight metro stations currently operational on the 8-km Transport Nagar-Charbagh route.

“The company is operating 19 e-rickshaws on these routes,” said LMRC MD Kumar Keshav.

However, when Metro operations begin on the entire 23-km route, the passenger load would increase and these 19 e-rickshaws wouldn’t be adequate, say commuters.

Different cities have different mobility requirements depending on factors like distances, road connectivity and passenger load, said Keshav.

Lucknow has its own problems when it comes to vehicle parking, and passenger load and preferences.

“In Lucknow, green transport is required, which is safe and environment friendly and e-rickshaws fulfill these requirements,” said Keshav.

Nikhil Chaturvedi, a resident of Alambagh, said: “These e-rickshaws are not enough to cater to passengers along the 21 metro stations. There will be rush at certain points once metro service begins from Lucknow Airport to Munshipulia. But, there seems to be no proper arrangement to cater to the increased load. There is no planning to ensure availability of public transport at these points.”

Critics say that 19 e-rickshaws cannot carry the expected load of 4 lakh passengers per day.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 13:42 IST