Home / Lucknow / Lucknow: Panic buying after news of corona hotspots to be sealed spreads

Lucknow: Panic buying after news of corona hotspots to be sealed spreads

The news on sealing corona hotspots in 15 districts of the state till April 30 once again led to led to large scale panic buying in Lucknow on Wednesday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
People came out of their houses in large number to buy essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk powder, medicines, etc in anticipation that all shops would be shut in their vicinity.
People came out of their houses in large number to buy essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk powder, medicines, etc in anticipation that all shops would be shut in their vicinity.(ANI Photo)
         

The news on sealing corona hotspots in 15 districts of the state till April 30 once again led to led to large scale panic buying in Lucknow on Wednesday.

People came out of their houses in large number to buy essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk powder, medicines, etc in anticipation that all shops would be shut in their vicinity. A large crowd headed towards Aminabad, Ganeshganj, Hussainganj, Nishatganj, Alambagh, Gomti Nagar and Bangla Bazar areas in particular.

“As the news went viral on TV channels and other social media at 3 pm, people headed to their nearby market place to buy essential commodities,” said owner of a prominent grocery shop in Ganeshganj. People who would otherwise buy lesser quantity were insisting on 5 lt mustard oil, 10 kg refined flour bag, 5 kg rice, etc as if everything would close down.

Additional district magistrate, Vishwa Bhushan said, “Due to misinformation, chaotic scenes were witnessed in several city markets. We are trying to convince people that only hotspots areas will be sealed and not the entire city as many people are apprehending at present.”

Online grocers on Wednesday evening suddenly faced glut of orders and their phone lines remained busy in the evening.

Staff of an online grocer in Gomtinagar said, “People are ordering in bulk. We are making them understand that supplies will not be affected but they are panicking.”

With panic buying, prices of vegetables, fruits and other items soared high. A final year engineering student Gaurav said, “At Charbagh, potatoes were sold at Rs 40/kg, brinjal at Rs 60/kg and carrot at Rs 50 per kg. Fruit prices also went up within hours.”

The situation was no different in Narhi snd Nishatganj where people were seen crowding at the market place. Even additional chief secretary Home, Awanish Awasthi clarified only hotspots in 15 districts would be under complete lock down but it did not stop panic buyers.

Even at grocery stores, branded flour and noodles went off the shelves. The local chakki aata packet of 5 kg is priced at Rs 160 at a popular Moti Babu shop. Retailers said the supplies were just a little less than the normal, but the people had been buying in excess.

A local vendor in Lal Kuan area of Lucknow was selling potatoes for Rs 40 per kg. At Nishatganj market, tomato is being sold for Rs 50 per kg, onion Rs 50 per kg, lady finger available for 100/kg, capsicum for Rs 120/kg, coriander for 100/kg, beans for 120/kg and Arvi for Rs 100 per kg.

