Lucknow / Lucknow reports 8 fresh cases, new areas listed

Lucknow reports 8 fresh cases, new areas listed

The state capital on Saturday reported eight fresh cases including three from the areas with no history of Covid-19 till now.

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
In the reported areas, Khargapur, Alambagh and Sarfarajganj had not reported any case so far.
In the reported areas, Khargapur, Alambagh and Sarfarajganj had not reported any case so far.
         

The state capital on Saturday reported eight fresh cases including three from the areas with no history of Covid-19 till now.

A nurse of Chandan hospital and native of Khargapur, a 28-year-old man from Sarfarajganj on the Hardoi road, a 44-year-old man from Alambagh, 57-year-old dialysis patient of PGI, 36-year-old man and another 30-year-old man from Topkhana tested positive for Sars-Cov-2. Two others, one from Sadar and another admitted to GCRG college also tested positive, health officials said.

In the reported areas, Khargapur, Alambagh and Sarfarajganj had not reported any case so far. The state capital has recorded a majority of cases, over 110 from Sadar area. A day before Lucknow had reported seven cases.

The nurse was asked to stay in home quarantine after two patients admitted to the Chandan hospital tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 30 staff members including nurses, ward boys and doctors were put under surveillance and samples of those staff members who came in direct contact with the patients were taken for the test.

The nurse is the first staff member of the hospital to test positive. This nurse is the second in the medical profession to be tested positive for coronavirus in the state capital. Earlier a nurse working at KGMU and living in Nakhkhas area had tested positive on Sunday. Ten other people in the neighbourhood of the nurse in Nakhkhas also tested positive.

