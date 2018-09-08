Lucknow’s Hazratganj crossing to be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The iconic Hazratganj crossing will now be known as ‘Atal Chauraha’.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia on Friday made an announcement to this effect in a tribute to the former prime minister and five-time MP from Lucknow.

In a meeting on August 31, the LMC’s executive committee had authorised her to name the biggest crossing in the city after Vajpayee.

The decision was taken to honour the sentiments of a number of corporators and residents who wanted that Hazratganj crossing be named as ‘Atal Chauraha’.

“The LMC body has also decided to set up a huge park in the honour of the former PM. It will have an open auditorium where literary events will be held on a regular basis,” said Bhatia.

“I have asked the municipal commissioner to identify land for the park. It will be planned keeping in view the interests of Vajpayee, who was also a great poet and journalist,” she added.

The LMC is also planning to set up a library and an ‘adda’ (space) where intellectuals, especially journalists, could assemble, discuss and debate on various subjects, said Bhatia, while claiming that Vajpayee had attended LMC House in 1993 when he came to vote for its executive committee.

