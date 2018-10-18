Lucknow: Sanitary pad making unit at women’s prison

To provide financial support and better health to women inmates, a sanitary pad making machine was installed on the premises of the women’s prison here on Wednesday.

“Better sanitation is the right of every woman and this initiative will go a long way to ensure this,” said women and child welfare minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, addressing the gathering at the inaugural event. DIG (Prisons) Umesh Kumar also attended the function. The machine was installed in tandem with a Kanpur-based NGO.

The novel idea, according to jail officials, came from a recent Bollywood hit that showed the struggle of a man trying to manufacture cheap sanitary napkins .

Till now, 232 women inmates were provided sanitary pads by the government or they had to rely on their relatives to get them. This is expected to change following the installation of the machine.

“The machine has a capacity to make 10,000 sanitary pads each month. That will not only cater to our internal demand but give enough extra output to be sold in the market on competitive prices,” said senior superintendent of Lucknow Prison PN Pandey. “The inmates will be provided a short training to manufacture the sanitary pads so that they may run it independently,” he added.

