Lucknow: What ails this SGPGIMS department?

Surgeries at the department of anaesthesia at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) are getting postponed due to a shortage of senior resident doctors in the institute, so say insiders in the know of things.

PGI director Professor Rakesh Kapoor admitted to the problem and confirmed that some senior residents who were supposed to join before September 15 have not done so. However, he refused to comment further.

Senior residents at the institute are recruited from a waiting list and the procedure to recruit them is on but will take a few more days. Till then, the working of the department will continue to be affected confirmed a faculty member of the Anaesthesia department.

On conditions of anonymity, the senior faculty member said that the prevailing conditions exist due to the immature and unprofessional approach of the state government which is bound to hurt the institute in the days to come.

At the PGI, it is usual for senior residents to put in more than 12 hours, but they used to get handsome salaries. Now, the state government has equated the perks and salaries of senior residents in hospitals like KGMU, Lohia insititute, Saifai Post Graduate Institute, where senior residents are required to work fewer hours for the same amount of money.

Earlier, the PGI was given a special status by the state government but now it is treated on par with other institutions. That’s why the condition of the institute has started deteriorating said another faculty member on condition of anonymity.

He said, “The recent situation is alarming. For the first time, senior residents have shown such disinterest in joining the institute. This thing must be addressed immediately. All the loose ends must be tied or it is an indication towards a sure downfall.”

