Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary: UP special session begins, most Opposition members stay away

lucknow Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:35 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
The Uttar Pradesh assembly began deliberating on sustainable development goals (SDGs) on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary here on Wednesday in a first of its kind 36-hour-long session even as most Opposition members stayed away when the proceedings got under away.

While the Opposition parties claimed that the state government was just out to set a record, a few of their members turned up later and at least three of them took part in the discussions.

Among them, the presence of Congress member from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh in the assembly raised eyebrows as it was contrary to her party’s stand.

Rebel Samajwadi Party lawmaker Nitin Agarwal, who has already joined the BJP, and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Anil Kumar Singh Alston also took part in the proceedings.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said by staying away, the Opposition had not only shown disrespect to the House and people of the state, but it had also insulted Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

“The Opposition had been saying there should be an occasion to debate poverty. I told them there can’t be any occasion better than Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. All of them gave their consent and said there should be a debate and concrete plans should be worked out to alleviate poverty. By staying away from the debate on poverty alleviation and the state’s development, the Opposition has shown disrespect to the House, the people and Mahatma Gandhi,” Adityanath said in his nearly two- long address while initiating the debate on SDGs in the assembly.

Quoting the Mahabharata to criticise the Opposition’s boycott, he said Duryodhana knew he was siding with ‘adharma’ (unrighteousness) despite being aware of what was right.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit said the Opposition had knowingly or unknowingly gone back on its word by staying away.

“We will be here for 36 hours to discuss SDGs that the UN has adopted,” he said.

For the 36-hour special session, the BJP worked out a strategy, allocating specific time slots to each member to remain present and speak in the assembly to ensure an uninterrupted debate.

The assembly secretariat issued orders to keep the canteen open round the clock for the members. Yet, some members were found absent when they were called to speak in the House.

The absence of the Opposition gave more time to the ruling party members to speak. Otherwise, members hardly get four-five minutes each to speak during any debate.

Earlier, Adityanath used the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and list the achievements of his government.

He began his address by paying his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He said October 2 was an important date as two great sons of India, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, were born on this day.

Adityanath said 169 points had been worked out to implement 16 out of 17 SDGs being implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:35 IST

