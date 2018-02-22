‘Major boost to IT sector in Uttar Pradesh on cards’

With a view to giving an impetus to the IT sector in UP, the Yogi government was all set to establish three electronic manufacturing clusters, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.

He was speaking during the session on the ‘Rise of electronic sector in Uttar Pradesh: Creating hub to serve the world’ on the opening day of the two-day UP investors summit at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on Wednesday.

Sharma further said the clusters would be coming up near Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway that was expected to bring a plethora of investment opportunities.

“The land identification and other formalities have been already completed,” said Sharma, assuring all possible support to the IT investors present at the summit.

The deputy CM said in the sector, the government had targeted around Rs 20,000 crore investment that would also provide jobs to around two lakh people. He said the government had made 11 policies to help the investors and to simplify the entire process.

“We are working on all aspects and assure the investors of the facilities of all sorts. They include 24-hour electricity supply, establishment of police stations and deployment of high level officers in the areas. Besides, we have also eased the bylaws,” he added.

Moreover, an IT city would also be coming up in Lucknow. The city would be developed by the HCL Group with a total investment of around Rs 1500 crore, he said.

The city would be giving jobs to around 25,000 people besides indirect employment to around 50,000 people, Sharma said.

Similarly, IT parks would be established in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

In the session, there was also a discussion on electronic industry, especially consumer electronics that has become a global industry worth billions of dollars.

Investors from various sectors such as IT and IT enabled services, telecommunication, automobiles, electronic application, and special equipment sector, were present in the summit.