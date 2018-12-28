Mastermind visited Lucknow 4 months ago to arrange funds

Mufti Mohd Suhail alias Hazrath (29), mastermind of the Amroha based ISIS-inspired terror module busted on Wednesday, had visited Lucknow around four months ago to arrange funds to carry out the module’s nefarious activities, said a UP Anti Terror Squad (ATS) officials associated with the probe.

The official said a 45-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son were questioned twice on Wednesday and Thursday for several hours by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on the suspicion of funding the terror module. He said it was suspected that Suhail’s stay in Lucknow was arranged by the same woman and her son but they were released after quizzing as there was no substantial evidence against them.

He said the woman and her son were questioned twice and the sleuths tried to ascertain whether or not they were aware of Suhail’s nefarious intentions.

The official said the woman and her son came on the radar as they sold off jewellery worth ₹ 2.8 lakh at a shop near Akbari Gate in Chowk area of the Old City to arrange money. He said the duo sold the jewellery without informing other family members following which their involvement was suspected.

He said the teenager studied in a madarsa in the Old City’s Billauchpura locality and Suhail came in touch with the woman through her son. He said Suhail was in touch with some people in the Lucknow madarsa but their association with the terror module was not yet established.

The official said the woman and her son belonged to a well-off family, which had a wholesale business of plastic and iron products like locks and iron bars in Yahiaganj locality. He said the woman’s husband had two brothers and they all lived together in a double storey building constructed on a 5000 square ft area on Nabiullah Road near city station in Wazirganj. He said the duo was taken into custody from the same house at around 4.30am on Wednesday.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 12:52 IST