Mayawati brands Bhim Army chief as an agent of her rivals

lucknow

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 17:50 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged that Bhim Army chief Chandrshekhar was working as an agent of her rival parties to damage the prospects of the BSP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

In a press statement issued here, the BSP chief said the Bhim Army under a conspiracy launched agitation in a state where the assembly elections were near. She claimed that Bhim Army was trying to create confusion among the Dalits, a strong support base of the BSP.

Mayawati said Chandrashekher raised issues that could adversely impact BSP vote base, organised dharna, held demonstration and also went to jail to get publicity. “The aim of Chandrashekhar is to damage BSP,” she alleged.

She said Chandrashekhar was resident of West UP but instead of joining protest against CAA/NRC in UP, he joined demonstration organised at Jama Masjid in Delhi. He got himself arrested and went to jail.

The BSP chief said soon Chandrashekhar’s associates will launch a movement to raise fund to get him released from the jail. “The Bhim Army will misguide innocent Dalit community to suit its agenda,” she alleged adding, that Bhim Army’s act will ultimately bring disgrace to the Dalit community.

Mayawati said some government employees had launched BAMCEF and called themselves followers of Kanshi Ram to misguide the Dalit community. On the direction of the rival parties, several other Dalit based organisations had been launched in UP and other states, she noted adding that leaders of the fringe organisations told members of the Dalit community that they were working for the BSP but only misguided the schedule caste communities, she added.

BSP chief said these organisations often invited family members of Bhimrao Ambedkar in meetings to run their agenda. She cautioned the party cadre against such people and appealed to the party members not to fall in the trap of these selfish elements, fringe organizations and parties. “BSP is a disciplined political party, working with a missionary zeal and runs on the ideals of Bhimrao Ambedkar,” she said.

She said the BSP had opposed the CAA in Parliament. A delegation of the BSP leaders met President Ramnath Kovind and handed over a memorandum demanding withdrawal of the CAA, she said.

The BSP had also extended support to the peaceful agitation organised by the people across country against CAA and NRC. In a democratic country people had the right to organise peaceful movement and hold demonstration on public issues, she said.