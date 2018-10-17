Meerut: Armyman arrested for sharing info with contacts in Pakistan

The intelligence unit of Army has arrested a jawan from Cantonment area in Meerut on charges of sharing vital inputs with his ‘contacts’ in Pakistan.

A top Army official on the condition of anonymity said that the jawan was arrested three days back and interrogation is underway to gather inputs about his network and links in and outside the country.

He was allegedly sharing vital inputs about army establishments through WhatsApp and other means with his contacts in Pakistan for the past 10 months. It is being ascertained what information he passed on to his handlers, the official said.

The jawan belongs to the hill state of Uttarakhand.

Army’s intelligence unit had received inputs about his suspicious activities a few months ago and all his actions were under scrutiny. He was eventually arrested three days ago and is being interrogated.

The Army has not involved the police in the arrest or investigation.

