MHRD seeks ‘info’ from Allahabad University, varsity complies

The Union ministry of human resource and development has sought detailed information from Allahabad University on four specific issues including discontinuing the MCA course being offered by its department of electronics and communication.

lucknow Updated: May 13, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Allahabad University
         

The Union ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) has sought detailed information from Allahabad University (AU) on four specific issues including discontinuing the MCA course being offered by its department of electronics and communication. The AU officiating V-C maintained that the ministry has just sought information and not served any show-cause notice, as was being claimed by some and said that the information has duly been provided to the ministry.

Officiating V-C RR Tiwari on Wednesday said, “The ministry had sought information on four issues including discontinuing MCA at JK Institute, providing degrees to students of Ewing Christian College, admission in DPhil programme at the department of commerce, and postgraduate courses being run in constituent colleges.”

The V-C said that the university has informed the ministry that the “decision of discontinuing MCA has been taken after following the set process, including approval of the board of studies at the department level to the Academic Council (AC). The decision was taken only after getting a go-ahead at all levels and the same has been informed to the ministry”.

On other issues, Tiwari said that AU has been following set norms in taking any decision. “ECC students are being given their degrees, students of the commerce department could not be issued a letter of admission in DPhil course because of the lockdown and the PG courses are still being run at constituent colleges,” the V-C said.

He further clarified that the ministry had just sought a detailed report from AU and it was not a show-cause notice.

A couple of months back, the MHRD had asked the officiating V-C to refrain from taking policy decisions on any subject or issue on the campus.

