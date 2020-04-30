Migrants in Gujarat, U’khand and Rajasthan to be brought back to UP soon

lucknow

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:40 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to bring back migrant workers from Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan in the next few days even as migrants from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh were already being brought back.

Students of UP, enrolled in educational institutions or coaching centres in Delhi, Noida and Aligarh, who wish to return home will be transported by roadways buses to their respective home districts.

Addressing a press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officers to prepare a plan to bring back migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan to UP.

The state government has received guidelines from the central government regarding transportation of migrants, he said.

The arrival of migrants from Madhya Pradesh started on Thursday. One hundred buses of Madhya Pradesh government is bringing 3,000 migrants to UP and in turn the UP government is sending migrants of MP on 40 UPSRTC buses.

The UP government plans to bring back 1 million (10 lakh) migrants from various states, Awasthi said.

The state government has already transported 3 lakh migrants from Delhi border, over 12,000 migrants from Haryana, and brought 10,500 students from Kota in Rajasthan and sent home 15,000 students from Prayagraj to various districts, he said.

Chief Minister expressed concern over the migrants wayfaring or riding bicycles to reach home in UP. He called upon the migrants to have patience and wait for a few days as the state government was committed to bring them back home. Those walking home might face problems as the border is sealed and police personnel have been directed not to permit entry of people from other states, he said.

The migrants have to report to quarantine centres in the districts they are staying, get himself registered and the officers managing the centres will prepare a list and conduct medical test of the migrants.

The chief secretary and home department is in regular touch with officers of other states to bring back the migrants and the migrants and students of other states in UP will also be sent to their respective states, Awasthi said.

All migrants will be brought to UP after screening and medical test. The UP government has established 7 lakh quarantine centres across the state and the chief minister has directed officers to increase the number of the centres to 10 lakh.

The UP government is also collecting details of migrant workers -- name, address, mobile numbers, Aadhaar number etc -- to prepare a database of such workers who migrate to other states in search of employment, he said.

After completing 14 days in quarantine centrers, the workers will be sent home and will have to undergo another 14-day home quarantine.

The DMs of all districts have been directed to hand over a food-kit to the migrants when they leave the centre for home after completing 14 days quarantine.

The chief minister has, meanwhile, directed the DM and commissioner of police of Noida and DM and SSP of Aligarh to prepare a plan to send students home. Also, the state home department has been directed to coordinate with Delhi government to bring back students to UP, he said.