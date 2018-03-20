‘Milan Talkies’ brings Ali Fazal back to hometown

International actor Ali Fazal is back in his hometown Lucknow to shoot his second film. The 31-year-old actor, who has acted in ‘Furious 7’ and Judi Dench starrer ‘Victoria and Abdul’, visited the sets of ‘Milan Talkies’ on Monday--a day ahead of his schedule--to see the proceedings there.

Gulaab turns ‘Milan Talkies’! Shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s pet project ‘Milan Talkies’ began in the state capital on Monday. Single screen Gulaab Theatre has been turned into Allahabad-based erstwhile theatre ‘Milan Talkies’.

The film is being shot in Lucknow and Mathura. However, both cities will be shown as Allahabad--Tigmanshu’s hometown where he shot his debut film Haasil. Besides Ali Fazal, the film stars South actor Shraddha Srinath, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

“The shoot started today (Monday) but the mahurat shot took place on Sunday as it was first day of Navratri. We plan to shoot for some 15-odd days in Lucknow before we move to Mathura. We will shoot the exteriors of the film here while the interiors will be shot in Ravindralaya. The projector room part will be done in Mumbai,” Dhulia tells.

Film’s producer PS Chhatwal, who owns a pharmaceutical company, says, “We have earlier made a short film and two feature films (Hindi and Marathi). With Tigmanshu helming the film, we are confident that he will be making a wonderful love story.”

In Lucknow, the film will be shot in Residency, Dilkusha Garden, Charbagh, Golaganj and will have several shots on roads, informs film’s line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky.

“I am very excited. After all, it’s my hometown and I am shooting here after many years. ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ was almost shot in and around La Martiniere. However, this time around we will be shooting on proper iconic locations of Lucknow. With Tigmanshu (Dhulia) sir directing it, so it’s all the more special,” he tells HT City.

Talking about the film, Ali says, “This film is very close to my heart. It’s a sweet love story about two young people with ‘Milan Talkies’ in the core of it.”

About Gulaab Theatre, which has been turned into the ‘Milan Talkies’, he says, “I have come to Gulaab but I don’t remember watching a film here. In fact, I can recall coming here with friends and then sneaking into Christian College to savour economical canteen food and after chilling around, leaving for home. But otherwise I used to be a regular to Aminabad and other places.”

PS Chhatwal, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ali and Shraddha Srinath. (HT Photo)

Ali was recently on the red carpet of the Academy Awards. “I feel very proud, coming from nowhere and without any film background I am representing my country on the global level. We need that now and I am happy to be a part of it to bridge the gap between Hollywood and Bollywood. I am working here and there too and balancing both. ‘Victoria and Abdul’ was nominated for the Oscars in two categories. So like I started here (Indian film industry), I have started there and hoping more will happen,” he says.

Ali did not disclose his international projects. “I will be shooting for two Hollywood projects. I can’t announce any of it right now but will be announcing in a month or two,” the actor shares, adding he may be a part of a franchise (other than ‘Fast & Furious’) which is big.

He has recently shot for the movie ‘Mirzapur’. “It’s a project by Amazon and Excel Entertainment. We shot in Varanasi and it’s a story set in Mirzapur. It has an ensemble star cast including myself, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and many more,” he says.

Buoyed by the success of his last film ‘Fukrey Returns’, the actor says, “Mirg (director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba) wanted to be very sure about the script and this is why we took four years to make it. We were very hopeful about the film and it worked well. Now, if the part 3 is made next, audience can be sure that it will again be something new and wacky.”