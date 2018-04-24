Minor playing goddess Durga ‘raped’ by fellow artiste during religious event in Aligarh

A 12-year-old girl playing the part of goddess Durga at a religious event in Sarsol area of Bannadevi was allegedly raped by a fellow artiste earlier this week, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, a 16-year-old boy, was playing the role of the goddess’s feline mount at the ‘devi jagaran’ on Saturday night. Police registered an FIR and took the boy into custody after a medical examination of the girl confirmed rape, said circle officer Pankaj Kumar Srivastava.

The victim and her alleged rapist were part of a series of jhankis – or tableaux – presented at the event, organised at the residence of a government employee. Police said the accused took the girl to a neighbouring house after the first part of the event, so they could get dressed for the next jhanki. That was when he allegedly raped her, and threatened her against telling anybody about the incident.

The frightened girl kept her silence through the course of the event, which wrapped up on Sunday evening. It was only the next morning that she informed her family members, who then approached the Bannadevi police.

“The accused tried to flee when we reached his residence. But we managed to nab him,” said a police officer.

The girl’s family claimed they found no lady doctor on duty when they approached the women’s district hospital for a medical examination. “After we protested, the chief medical superintendent intervened to ensure that the medical examination was performed,” a relative said.