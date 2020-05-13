MNNIT inks MoU with firm for production, sale of Viralyser

lucknow

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:22 IST

In a bid to provide better and affordable tools for checking spread of Covid-19, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad has signed an agreement with a firm on Tuesday for manufacturing and commercialisation of viralyser, a portable, low-cost UV sanitisation device for home and office use, developed by its experts.

Given the prospective benefits and synergistic cooperation possibilities of translating science into technology, this small step would also pave future pathways for bridging the gap between academia and industry, claimed MNNIT officials.

Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, registrar of MNNIT signed the MoU with Garg Telecom Corporation, Prayagraj.

Prof Rajeev Tripathi, director of MNNIT, Prof Geetika, chairperson of IPR cell and dean, research and consultancy besides Ravi Agarwal, owner of Garg telecom Corporation and his team members were also present when the “non exclusive technology transfer and licensing agreement” was signed. All those present on the occasion maintained social distancing throughout the event.

Prof Rajeev Tripathi said that the agreement would help enhance the culture of innovation and startup in the institute and would also support in commercialisation of the product through an established company.

To deal with challenges being faced by the people living in a world under threat of Covid-19, an initiative under design innovation project, was sponsored by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for fabricating viralyser, a UV sanitisation device. The team of experts comprised Sameer Srivastava, Ambak K Rai, Ashutosh Mani, NK Singh and Prof Shivesh Sharma from department of biotechnology, under the guidance of Prof Rajeev Tripathi.

Viralyser is equipped with UV-C fluorescent lamps which are capable of killing variety of microorganisms including novel Coronavirus.

Prof Tripathi said that this device would serve as a weapon for India’s battle against majority of microbes including novel coronavirus. He highlighted that it could be used to sanitise all types of inanimate items such as currency notes, postal letters, files, mask, groceries, vegetables, fruits, etc and also in homes, hospitals and offices at regular basis during this pandemic and beyond.Prof Geetika said that prior to the signing of MoU, the team had also filed a patent to protect the intellectual property.