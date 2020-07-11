e-paper
Lucknow / Moderate showers across UP, forecast for more rain in coming days

Moderate showers across UP, forecast for more rain in coming days

Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern UP while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places across the state, according to IMD.

lucknow Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
Lucknow
According to IMD, moderate rain along with thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Moderate rain along with thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said.

According to the department, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern UP while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places across the state.

Thunderstorm and lightning were seen at few places in eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in the western region.

The forecast for July 12 is on similar lines.

Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western parts of the state on Sunday.

For Monday and Tuesday, rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP.

