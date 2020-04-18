Music is the best source of positivity: Namit

lucknow

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:52 IST

Actor-singer Namit Das is fully engrossed in music these days. A self-confessed “accidental actor and a hesitant musician”, he is currently busy doing Insta live shows and listening to classical albums on the turn table.

“On acting front everything is on hold, so it’s time for music and sharing the household load chores is taking my time. In the lockdown when everyone seems to be so helpless, music is the best source to maintain positivity. When you listen and sing it does elevate your mood! And, in my case, it’s my passion and best pastime,” says, ‘Wake Up Sid’ actor, over the phone.

The actor of late shot for Mira Nair’s series ‘A Suitable Boy’ in Lucknow which is expected to release later this year.

Sharing about his love for music, he says, “For last many years my routine starts by listening to one classical album LP records of an artiste on my turntable. I started collecting records sometime back and currently I have 281 LP and have a target of creating a library of 17,000 LPs in next 15 years.”

His wife Shruti also joins in the musical sessions. “She sings but she is more into writing. Shruti has recently written a beautiful poem ‘Hum’. We did a session also in which she recited the poem and I was doing music and singing,”

Das is also sharing the house-hold work. He confesses, “I am doing ‘jhadu-pocha’and I don’t want to romanticize it. Honestly, I don’t enjoy it but it’s the need of the hour. Yes, I have learnt mixing-and-matching breakfast which I never done before.”

Besides, he is doing dubbing and sound recording for his next OTT series ‘Arya’. “We are using technology to do whatever possible. Rest, we just don’t know how long it will take to get back on track,” he says.