e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Music is the best source of positivity: Namit

Music is the best source of positivity: Namit

Actor-singer Namit Das is fully engrossed in music these days. A self-confessed “accidental actor and a hesitant musician”, he is currently busy doing Insta live shows and listening to classical albums on the turn table.

lucknow Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:52 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Actor-singer Namit Das
Actor-singer Namit Das
         

Actor-singer Namit Das is fully engrossed in music these days. A self-confessed “accidental actor and a hesitant musician”, he is currently busy doing Insta live shows and listening to classical albums on the turn table.

“On acting front everything is on hold, so it’s time for music and sharing the household load chores is taking my time. In the lockdown when everyone seems to be so helpless, music is the best source to maintain positivity. When you listen and sing it does elevate your mood! And, in my case, it’s my passion and best pastime,” says, ‘Wake Up Sid’ actor, over the phone.

The actor of late shot for Mira Nair’s series ‘A Suitable Boy’ in Lucknow which is expected to release later this year.

Sharing about his love for music, he says, “For last many years my routine starts by listening to one classical album LP records of an artiste on my turntable. I started collecting records sometime back and currently I have 281 LP and have a target of creating a library of 17,000 LPs in next 15 years.”

His wife Shruti also joins in the musical sessions. “She sings but she is more into writing. Shruti has recently written a beautiful poem ‘Hum’. We did a session also in which she recited the poem and I was doing music and singing,”

Das is also sharing the house-hold work. He confesses, “I am doing ‘jhadu-pocha’and I don’t want to romanticize it. Honestly, I don’t enjoy it but it’s the need of the hour. Yes, I have learnt mixing-and-matching breakfast which I never done before.”

Besides, he is doing dubbing and sound recording for his next OTT series ‘Arya’. “We are using technology to do whatever possible. Rest, we just don’t know how long it will take to get back on track,” he says.

top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news