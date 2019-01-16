Muslim boy’s charred body found in UP’s Sultanpur, kin allege murder

Charred body of a 16-year-old Muslim boy was found in a farming field near his house in Sultanpur district on Monday. His family members lodged an FIR of murder against unidentified people on Monday night but the police suspected it to be a case of self immolation over a failed love affair.

According to reports, the incident took place in Daha Ferozpur village of Sultanpur’s Kudwar area where the body of one Mohammed Anas, a student of Class 10 in a private school, was found barely 500 meters from his house on Monday morning.

His father Maulana Kalam Khan and other family members spotted him lying in the field near tubewell room while they were searching for him after his disappearance. The family members rushed him to Sultanpur district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The boy was the youngest among his five siblings-two brothers and three sisters.

Senior sub-inspector (SSI) Suresh Kumar of Kudwar police station said Anas was missing since 4am on Monday morning and his body was found lying in the field at around 11am. He said the boy’s father approached the police late on Monday evening after which the body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

Kumar said the deceased’s father had lodged an FIR of murder suspecting unidentified people for setting his son ablaze over unknown reasons. He said the complainant did not mention any enmity or dispute that could be stated as the motive behind the boy’s murder.

The SSI said the initial probe, however, hinted towards self-immolation by the teenager over his failed love affair with a girl of his school.

“The police are further probing the case before jumping on a final conclusion. The autopsy report is still awaited after which we will take opinion of the forensic experts in the matter,” he added.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 12:55 IST