Muslim cleric issues advisory for Ramzan

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:11 IST

Leading Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has issued an advisory for Muslims on how to observe Ramzan during the lockdown.

Farangi Mahali has appealed to all Muslims to follow the lockdown guidelines strictly during the holy month that is expected to begin from April 24.

“Only those living inside mosque will read ‘Tarawih’ (extended prayers at the night after the Isha prayer during Ramzan) inside it while the rest can do the same at their home as coronavirus has to be controlled with the cooperation of every individual,” said Mahali who is also Imam of Eidgah Aishbagh.

The Central government has enforced 21-day complete lockdown in the entire country to fight coronavirus pandemic. Though the lockdown period is supposed to end on April 14 but is likely to be extended.

“In such case I advise all Muslims to follow the lockdown guidelines and maintain social distancing while fasting during this period. All Muslims are expected to pray at home for end of corona pandemic and things returning back to normal.”

He also added that Iftar (ending the day’s fast) in mosque must be avoided and only those people living inside the mosque can perform iftari inside. Those who used to organise iftari for the poor and needy in the past can donate directly to the poor instead of making them assemble at a point. No one should assemble at the mosque.

“I also call upon the people to ensure that no one sleeps hungry. Also people should carry out zakat (donation) as it is mandatory in Islam. Besides, everyone should try to read complete Quran Majeed during this holy period,” said Mahali, who is also the chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India.

Similarly, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, Imaam of Asafi Masjid, has also appealed to the members of the community to follow the lockdown guidelines during Ramzan.

“Everyone should fast and pray inside their house for the end of the corona pandemic so that normalcy could return. There is no other alternative but to follow social distancing to save humanity. Even in Arab countries lockdown is implemented to control the pandemic.”