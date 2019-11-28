e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Muslim Karsevak Manch hands over ‘chaadar’ to head priest of makeshift Ram temple

lucknow Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Muslim Karsevak Manch president Kunwar Mohammad Azam Khan on Thursday met Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and handed over a ‘green chaadar’ with Lord Ram written on it.

The 60-feet chaadar is an offering to Lord Ram from the Muslim Karsevak Manch, which has been a vocal supporter of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Khan was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Muslim Rashtrya Manch (MRM). He parted ways with the organisation because of a difference of opinion over a solution to the Ayodhya dispute.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
Live | Oath ceremony done, Maharashtra CM Uddhav chairs 1st cabinet meet
Live | Oath ceremony done, Maharashtra CM Uddhav chairs 1st cabinet meet
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News