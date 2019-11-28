Muslim Karsevak Manch hands over ‘chaadar’ to head priest of makeshift Ram temple

lucknow

Muslim Karsevak Manch president Kunwar Mohammad Azam Khan on Thursday met Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and handed over a ‘green chaadar’ with Lord Ram written on it.

The 60-feet chaadar is an offering to Lord Ram from the Muslim Karsevak Manch, which has been a vocal supporter of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Khan was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Muslim Rashtrya Manch (MRM). He parted ways with the organisation because of a difference of opinion over a solution to the Ayodhya dispute.