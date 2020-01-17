e-paper
Muslim women, kids stage peaceful protest at clock tower

lucknow Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A number of Muslim women and children staged a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Clock Tower in the Old City here on Friday.

Describing CAA as a black law, the women said it was discriminatory. “We have assembled in solidarity with protesters at Shaheen Bagh (Delhi),” they said.

“We, along with our children, came out of our homes to stage a peaceful protest. The government is taking unilateral decisions,” a protester said. She alleged administration had switched off the lights at the clock tower to quell the protest.

“We have to give a message to the government that we can no longer be divided on the basis of religion. That is why we went there and prayed for our country’s peace,” said a woman, who was spearheading the anti-CAA protests.

All Indian Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) president Madhu Garg said it was commendable that women were leading the protest, be it at Shaheen Bagh (Delhi), Prayagraj or in Lucknow.

“Women are out to oppose the draconian law. It shows how hard this anti-people act of the government has hit the public,” she said.

