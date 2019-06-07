NEET-2019: 3 out of top 10 from Uttar Pradesh

All India third rank holder in NEET-2019, Akshat Kaushik from Varanasi is passionate about doing whatever he chooses.

“I am now awaiting AIIMS and JIPMER results before taking the final call to move further,” he said soon after the NEET-2019 results were declared on Wednesday.

Born on October 10, 2001, Akshat is the son of doctor couple Awadhesh Kumar Kaushik (laparoscopic surgeon) and Kiran Kaushik (gynaecologist) who run a chain of hospitals in Varanasi.

Highlights Even before the NEET results came, friends and seniors of Akshat had an idea that he would be a top ranker. Aryan Raj Singh, a second year MBBS student at the AIIMS, New Delhi, a rank holder of NEET-2017 and school time senior of Akshat posted a video on May 30 claiming that Akshat would rank high in NEET with a score of about 705 out of 720.

Akshat got 700, while all India topper Nalin Khandelwal got 701 “We had calculated the marks on the basis of what I did in the entrance,” said Akshat.

Having taken both AIIMS and NEET, Akshat said AIIMS paper was tough but it did not give any one an advantage to clear NEET. “If AIIMS paper was difficult it was so for everyone and if NEET was easy then it was for all. So don’t think you can just clear a paper if it seems easy to you,” he suggested to the young aspirants.

Akshat Kaushik ( HT Photo )

“Study according to your own caliber and comfort and do not follow others,” said Akshat who usually studied till late in the night.

Akshat said he would like to pursue endocrinology and do research work on hormones in future.

Dhruv Kushwaha, who got all India rank 8 with 695 marks, said he studied 8 hours a day. A native of Lucknow, Dhruv said his time for NEET preparation was between classes and coaching. “Most of the preparation was from the school teaching and then NCERT books that I think cover over 80% of the NEET curriculum,” he said.

Shikher Gupta, another Lucknow boy who got all India rank 45, said he did not follow any fixed schedule for studies. “NCERT books covered up to 90% of biology in NEET and for physics I practiced on my own,” he said.

Saharsh Shukla of Lucknow got (all India) 184th rank while Shashank Prajapati, also of Lucknow, got 1478 position. Anant Jain also from Uttar Pradesh got fifth position.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 12:16 IST