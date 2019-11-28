Nirmohi Akhara faction stakes claim to Trust membership

lucknow

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:06 IST

A faction of the Nirmohi Akhara has staked claim to membership of the trust that the Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to constitute for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The latest claimant is Mahant Rajendra Das, head of the Akhil Bharatiya Sri Panch Nirmohi Akhara of Jhariya, located in the Dang district of Gujarat. The organisation headed by Rajendra Das is a faction of the Nirmohi Akhara based in Ayodhya and headed by Mahant Dhinendra Das.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the Trust but the court rejected the Akhara’s claim on the 2.77 acre land, which was hitherto disputed.

The Akhara has 13 members (panch) across the country.

Rajendra Das has claimed that there are nine Akharas within the Akhil Bhartiya Sri Panch Nirmohi Akhara.

“All these nine Akharas make the Nirmohi Akhara. All of us have contributed to the Ram temple movement,” said Mahant Rajendra Das.

“I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking place in the trust, which the Centre will constitute for construction of Ram temple,” he said.

“Nirmohi Akhara (of Ayodhya headed by Dhinendra Das) is not the only one which has contributed to the Ram temple movement,” he added.

Rejecting Rajendra Das’s claim, Mahant Dhinendra Das said, “The Akhil Bhartiya Sri Panch Ramanandi Nirmohi Akhara (Nirmohi Akhara) is the only one that has been fighting for the Ram Mandir. We are original litigants in the Ayodhya title suit case in Supreme Court.” “The Akhil Bhartiya Sri Panch Nirmohi Akhara has played no role in the Ram temple movement. Neither was it a litigant in the Ayodhya title suit,” said Dhinendra Das.

Recently, Nirmohi Akhara, on behalf of Mahant Dhinendra Das, handed over a letter to Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha seeking time from the prime minister to discuss formation of the trust.

The Nirmohi Akhara has a 13-member executive body (panch) which takes all important decisions.