e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Nirmohi Akhara will be part of Trust: Mahant

lucknow Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Nirmohi Akhara on Sunday decided to accept the Supreme Court’s offer for it to be a part of the Trust to be constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram temple.

The five-member bench of the Supreme Court on November 9 paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya by a unanimous decision and also directed the Centre to include Nirmohi Akhara in the Trust.

The court, however, rejected the Akhara’s claim on the temple’s 2.77 acre land.

The Nirmohi Akhara has a 13-member executive body (panch) which takes all important decisions. They are spread across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

On Sunday, eight members of the Akhara assembled in Ayodhya to take a final decision on the issue.

“Out of 13 members, eight were able to reach Ayodhya (on Sunday). Remaining members were consulted on phone. We have unanimously decided to accept the Supreme Court’s offer,” said Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara.

It may be pointed out that the Nirmohi Akhara was one of the Hindu litigants in the Ayodhya title dispute.

top news
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
Mint Visionaries: Bill Gates talks to Rishad Premji about climate change, AI
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News