Nirmohi Akhara will be part of Trust: Mahant

lucknow

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:40 IST

The Nirmohi Akhara on Sunday decided to accept the Supreme Court’s offer for it to be a part of the Trust to be constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram temple.

The five-member bench of the Supreme Court on November 9 paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya by a unanimous decision and also directed the Centre to include Nirmohi Akhara in the Trust.

The court, however, rejected the Akhara’s claim on the temple’s 2.77 acre land.

The Nirmohi Akhara has a 13-member executive body (panch) which takes all important decisions. They are spread across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

On Sunday, eight members of the Akhara assembled in Ayodhya to take a final decision on the issue.

“Out of 13 members, eight were able to reach Ayodhya (on Sunday). Remaining members were consulted on phone. We have unanimously decided to accept the Supreme Court’s offer,” said Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara.

It may be pointed out that the Nirmohi Akhara was one of the Hindu litigants in the Ayodhya title dispute.