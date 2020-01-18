JEE Main: No UP student scores 100 percentile, girls catching up with boys

lucknow

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:34 IST

No student from Uttar Pradesh has secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main (January 2020) exam, the result of which was declared on late Friday night. Noida boy L Gokulnath, the state topper, scored 99.9993050 percentile.

This year, nine students scored 100 percentile against 15 candidates last year who received 100 NTA score in the JEE Main (January 2019) exam.

Experts, however, are not very disappointed with UP boys not scoring 100 percentile in JEE (Main) January 2020 exam.

“I’m not very disappointed with it. There is another JEE Main (April) 2020 examination coming up. Am sure our UP students will put an improved performance in that exam. I will be more thrilled when UP students score 100 percentile in JEE Advanced 2020 examination,” said Ramesh Batlish, head-FIITJEE Noida.

For a change, girls have done well and many of them scored in excess of 99 percentile in the exam which is otherwise considered a boys’ forte. Nandini Daruka secured 99.84 percentile followed by Gunjan Shekhar 99.66 percentile and Khushi Verma 99.56 percentile.

Nandini Daruka, a student of City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar branch, said, “I have scored 99.844 percentile in JEE Mains. Though I know girls do not have a great track record in JEE examination, no one should stereotype girls.”

“Many girls have outperformed the boys in the past few years and with more avenues opening for girls, I don’t think it will be long before girls give a stiff competition to boys in these competitive exams,” said Nandini, who is preparing for her ISC examinations as well.

Another student of CMS Gomti Nagar-1, Khushi Verma who scored 99.56 percentile, said it was heartening that girls were doing well in JEE Mains.

Their school principal Abha Anant was elated to see the performance of Nandini and Khushi Verma.

“This is girl power. Our girls left no stone unturned to prove their mettle. They have proven that nothing can stop them. My best wishes to both of them. May they contribute immensely to the world with their technical knowledge,” principal Abha Anant said.