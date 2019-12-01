Notices to 26 SPs over failure to check stubble burning in UP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:10 IST

The state government has issued notices to the superintendents of police (SP) of 26 districts over their failure to check the burning of stubble in the respective districts. The SPs have been directed to submit their reply by December 3.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the state government had taken the incidents of stubble burning seriously.

The list of stubble burning incidents in various districts has been dispatched to the SPs.

The districts include Shamli, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Kanshi Ram Nagar, Badaun, Moradabad, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi, Amethi, Jalaun and Rampur.