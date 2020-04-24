Officer on duty, doting mother at home

lucknow

Inspecting corona hotspot Nakkhi Ghat in Varanasi twice daily to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown, looking after a toddler son and performing household work as well: It seems Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Shubhangi Shukla has her hands full. But she performs all her roles with elan.

Mother of a one and a half-year-old son Abhish, Shubhangi is presently posted as additional city magistrate IV here. Her day begins at 6 am. Leaving her son with her husband Abhishek Dwivedi, she goes out for inspection at the vegetable mandi in Paharia to ensure that people follow social distancing. After spending around two hours on duty, she gets back to her official residence where she cooks food and then leaves for duty at the corona hotspot at Nakkhi Ghat between 9 am and 9.30am. She does inspection and returns home only for lunch at around 12.30. In the afternoon, she again goes to the hotspot and returns home at around 7 or 7.30pm.

“As an officer, I put my duty first. I inspect the corona hotspot Nakkhi Ghat twice daily and ensure that the lockdown is followed strictly,” she said, adding that if needed, she visited the area thrice or more.

When she is on duty, Abhish remains with her husband Abhishek Dwivedi at home. “When I return home, Abhish becomes happy and insists on coming into my lap immediately. Abhishek somehow holds back him for about half an hour. In the meantime, I sanitize myself and sit there for about half an hour before I meet my son,” she said, adding that it was very difficult to convince Abhish to stay away from her for a while. However, she takes full preventive measures against corona virus.