On Mayawati’s birthday, all eyes on her nephew Akash

As Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati celebrated her 63rd birthday on Tuesday, all eyes were on her nephew Akash Kumar who was present in the function as well as in meetings with Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders.

As Akhilesh arrived at Mayawati’s bungalow on Mall Avenue to wish her on her birthday, Akash, along with Mayawati and national general secretary SC Mishra, welcomed him.

Clad in blue suit, Akash was seen sitting with senior BSP leaders.

Earlier on Saturday, he was also present in the joint press conference of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav when both the leaders announced the alliance between the two parties.

Son of Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar, Akash was active in campaign during the 2017 assembly election. He accompanied Mayawati in public meetings across UP and in Madhya Pradesh, Karanataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla and Dehradun where she introduced Akash to party leaders and workers.

An MBA from a prestigious institute in London, Akash also accompanied Mayawati when she went to Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur district on May 23 last year to meet Dalits who were allegedly attacked by upper caste Thakurs.

Akash had interacted with local leaders and villagers there.

Earlier, Mayawati had appointed Anand Kumar as national vice-president of the party but later removed him when leaders of rival parties charged her with promoting dynasty politics.

After BSP formed majority government in 2007, Mayawati announced that her successor would not come from her family. She said he would be from Jatav community and 15 years younger to her.

