Over 5,000 PAC jawans deployed across UP

lucknow

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:42 IST

Inspector general, law and order, Praveen Kumar said 52 companies (over 5,000 jawans) of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed across the state.

Ten companies of the PAC, six companies of reserve battlions and 12 companies of central forces were deployed in Ayodhya alone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict. Besides, 11 additional SPs, 20 deputy SPs, 150 inspectors, 250 sub- inspectors, and 1200 constables had fanned out in Ayodhya, an official added.

Around 1,500 home guard personnel were moved to Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the security of jails has also been beefed up in the state.