Over 8 lakh migrants reached UP in trains so far: Official

lucknow

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:45 IST

As many as 656 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh with over 8.52 lakh migrant workers till Tuesday, an official said.

“On Tuesday 90 trains will arrived in UP. Permission has been given for 258 trains that are likely in next few days. A total of 914 trains will bring over 11.80 lakh migrants to the state in days to come,” Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home and information, told reporters.

“Till now, 656 trains have brought 8.52 lakh migrants,” Awasthi said.

The Railways is being paid by the state government for all the trains that are being brought in the state and no migrants have been asked to make any payment, according to the official.

He said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had the biggest cavalcade of buses.

“Besides, orders have been issued to acquire private buses to take migrants to their home,” he said, adding that the police had been directed to increase patrolling of highways in the night.

The additional chief secretary said there were 578 hotspots in the state and population these zones were 42 lakh.